Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell starrer Frozen 2 is all set to release on November 22, 2019. The movie is considered as one of the most-awaited sequels of all time as fans from around the world are eagerly waiting to see if they will get to see Elsa getting into a romantic relationship with a girl. At the same time, several people are projecting that after Avengers: Endgame, Frozen 2 is going to be another Disney project that will cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box-office.

Frozen 2's production cost has not been revealed yet but it is presumed to have been made with a budget of around $175 million. The movie already has a huge fan following and it is predicted to gross anywhere from $90-135 million in the United States and Canada, and $120-140 million in the worldwide box-office.

The first part of the franchise was released in 2013. The movie followed the story of a fearless princess who sets off on an adventurous journey alongside an iceman, a snowman and a loyal reindeer to find her estranged sister. The movie was made against a budget of $150 million and achieved significant commercial success, earning a whopping $1.276 billion in the worldwide box-office, including $400 million from North America and a phenomenal $247 million alone from Japan.

Based upon the success of Frozen movie, Deadline quoted several cinephiles as saying that Jennifer Lee-Chris Buck directed Frozen 2 movie could make around $900 million and will remain a little shy of $1 billion.

It should be noted that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also scheduled to release next month and will significantly slow down Frozen 2's box-office collection.

Elsa to find love in Frozen 2?

Frozen II is set three years after the events of the first film. The movie will begin by showing Elsa hear a strange sound coming from the North calling her name. Along with her sister Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she will embark on a new journey beyond their homeland to discover the origin of Elsa's magical powers.

After the Disney's Frozen II trailer was released, many people assumed that the movie will show that Elsa's family is alive but is in grave danger and along with Anna, Elsa will go on a dark journey to find that her parents are, in fact, very much alive.