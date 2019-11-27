Disney's Frozen 2 was released earlier this week and has received praise from all the fronts. Frozen movie fans were hoping to see Elsa finally coming out in Frozen II but that did not happen. However, fans are speculating about Frozen 3 already.

Frozen 2 introduced a new character, Honeymaren, and fans are now convinced that in the future Frozen movies, we are going to see Elsa dating her, reported WeGotThisCovered.

Honeymaren is a supporting character in Frozen II. She is a member of the Northuldra and wants nothing more than to bring peace to her magical realm. She and her brother, Ryder, were born in the Enchanted Forest after the war between Arendellien and Northuldran. Since the forest is cursed as no one can enter or leave it, Honeymaren is bound to stay there.

Honeymaren is being raised as a reindeer shepherdess and she tends to be brave when it comes to protecting her realm and her people. She even goes on to fight off several evil elemental spirits and other guards that pose a threat to her people.

You guys!! Meet Honeymaren! So excited to be able to finally share with you all what I’ve been keeping a secret for over a year. #Frozen2 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/63uxtLs1vh — Rachel Matthews (@raylynn93) September 23, 2019

Based on Honeymaren's characteristics, fans are convinced that if Disney wishes to bring Elsa as a gay character in Frozen 3, then Honeymaren would be the perfect partner for her. She possesses almost all the qualities which Elsa has.

Frozen II box-office phenomena:

Disney is having an amazing year when it comes to box-office success. Avengers: Endgame fetched Disney over $2.797 billion then Spider-Man: Far From Home brought over $1.13 billion during its initial run. With recently released Frozen 2, it looks like Disney has hit the home run.

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell-voiced movie Frozen 2 grossed $130.3 million in the North American territory and over $223.2 million in other countries, for a total of $358.5 million. After making a record-breaking collection on the first weekend, Frozen 2 has made history as it has now become the largest-opening animated movie of all time, surpassing yet another Disney movie, The Lion King.

After earning a whopping $358.5 million at the worldwide box-office, movie experts are predicting that the movie is set to cross $1 billion marks in a couple of weeks. If it manages to cross the big billion number, then it will join the list of other movies like The Lion King, Frozen, Incredibles 2, Minions, and Toy Story 4.