Disney crosses a new milestone as their venture, Aladdin, has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. Despite lukewarm reviews, Disney's live-action managed to rake in a very good amount at the box office. Well, perhaps the music-infused family drama with its colours and pizzazz brought about such a big feat.

Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negabhan, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen and Numan Acar in pivotal roles, Disney's retelling of the classic 1992 animated film has become a big hit. This also marks the first time for Will Smith and director Guy Ritchie to enter the billion-dollar club. The breakdown of the collection goes like this - North American total of $343.1 million and $656.2 million overseas. This brings their collection to a total of $999.3 million. This is the third Disney movie that managed to cross this feat this year. Earlier, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel were the two releases that put Disney at the top position.

The studio has had quite a few films to cross the $1 billion mark. Aladdin is the fifth film to have crossed the mark after Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland and two of the Pirates of the Caribbean instalments. Interestingly, just earlier it was revealed that Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home achieved this feat as it entered the $1 billion club. Avengers: Endgame which was distributed by Disney has already surpassed the $1 billion mark and has, in fact, entered the $2 billion club, surpassing the lifetime collection of James Cameron's Avatar!

Guy Ritchie's Aladdin surprisingly enjoyed a good stand at the box office. For the first nine weeks, Aladdin stayed at the top seventh spot. Even at the overseas market, the earnings have been remarkable. In Japan, the film neared a total of $100 million box office collection while in South Korea, the film stands tall at the #4 spot with an all-time record of $81 million. In the Middle East region too, the film has become the highest-grossing of all time!