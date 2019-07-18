Tom Holland might be taken! The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor was recently photographed holding hands and laughing with a blonde woman at the British Summer Time in Hyder Park, London. Although the actor or his rep has not confirmed anything regarding his relationship status yet, there is a high chance that he is off the market.

What makes us say that? Well, the actor did mention how he is a relationship person! In his interview with Elle magazine, the actor had quoted, "I'm not the fleeting type at all; it's not my way of life." There were strong rumours about Tom Holland being involved with his Far From Home co-star Zendaya. However, from the pictures of his time in Hyde Park with the beautiful mystery woman, it is certain that something is brewing here! The two wore matching black T-shirts and pants as they waited to get their drinks. Considering how the actor can't keep a secret, perhaps he will eventually spill details about this supposed relationship, right?

Earlier this month, as Holland spoke to the Sunday Times and cited that it would be okay for Spider-Man/Peter Parker to be gay after a movement for an LGBTQ character roared online. "I can't talk about the future of the character because honestly I don't know and it's out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years," Holland said. "The world isn't as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn't end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person," he concluded.

The actor is currently enjoying all the attention and projects he is receiving lately. Not only is Spider-Man: Far From Home doing fantastically at the box office globally but Holland is already gearing up for several projects. Speaking about work, he told Elle that he is channelling all his energy towards his upcoming film, The Devil All the Time. "I'm finding it challenging because I'm not sharing the screen with a big 80-foot water monster," Tom said. "It's just me and Sebastian Stan [36] sitting there having an intellectual conversation. For me, the green or blue screen is like a safety blanket, because I know I'm not going to be the biggest thing onscreen."