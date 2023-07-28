Dismembered Remains Of Missing Millionaire Crypto Influencer Found In Suitcase

The dismembered remains of missing millionaire crypto influencer Fernando Perez Algaba, 41, were found inside a suitcase by a group of kids in Argentina, leading police to start a murder investigation.

Children were playing by a stream in the town of Ingeniero Budge, Buenos Aires Province on Sunday, when they discovered a red suitcase filled with body parts, reports New York Post, citing sources.

The parents of the children alerted the Buenos Aires police, who inspected the package and found the victim's legs and forearm inside.

They also obtained another whole arm in the stream.

Authorities found the body's missing head and torso on Wednesday.

According to local media, the body parts were neatly amputated, indicating

a professional's work.

Algaba was recognised by the police based on his fingerprints and distinctive tattoos. Since last Tuesday, the entrepreneur had been reported missing.

The businessman had made millions renting out luxury vehicles and selling

cryptocurrency, which he frequently promoted to his 900,000 Instagram followers.

Prior to his alleged murder, the influencer-- who resided in Barcelona, Spain-- had been staying in Argentina for a week.

According to testimony from the landlord, Algaba had rented an apartment and was expected to return the keys on July 19. However, Algaba did not appear or answer the phone.

One suspect has been taken into custody by police in connection with his death.

While the reason for the alleged murder's motive is still unknown, authorities believe that the influencer was murdered because of his large debts.

"Algaba had racked up 'irrecoverable' debts with Argentina's tax agency while his company, 'Motors Lettuce SRL,' began bouncing checks less than a year after its January 2018 incorporation," the report said.

He had also left a note on his phone mentioning that he'd lost a lot of money investing in crypto.

Algaba's issues weren't just restricted to the business sector.

He also got into trouble with the Barra Bravas, a violent gang that is heavily involved in Argentina's soccer scene, which demanded a $40,000 loan from him, the report said.

(With inputs rom IANS)