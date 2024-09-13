'Disheartening, disrespectful': Actor Simran Budharup slams Lalbaugcha Raja staff for manhandling and trying to snatch her phone

Every year lakhs of devotees flock to seek blessings of Lalbaugh Cha Raja. The devotees stand in long queues for hours to get that one glimpse of lord Ganesha. A lot of people stand barefoot for hours to seek darshan. There is also VVIP access for celebs and the ones who want to avail that. While some take the longer route and stand for hours and days.

This year several celebs have flocked to Lalbaugh Cha Raja to seek divine darshan. From Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Tao, Patralekkha, Siddharth Malhotra with his mother, Divya Khosla Kumar, Ankita Lokhande among others. The aforementioned celebs had VVIP access and the darshan for them was smooth.

'Disheartening, disrespectful': Simran Budharup

On Thursday, TV actress Simran Budharup, known for her role in the popular show Pandya Store also visited Lalbaugh cha raja to seek blessings. But the ardent devote wasn't pleased with the staff behaviour,.She had a traumatising experience and was heartbroken by the behaviour of the management

The actor shared a disturbing video of the experience she had during her Lalbaugcha Raja darshan.

Simran went with her mother to seek blessings, but what was supposed to be a peaceful and spiritual outing turned into a nightmare.

Simran in the video shared that the Lalbaugh cha raja staff mishandled her mother and also snatched her mother's phone. The rough treatment by the staff has left them shaken and disappointed.

She shared the video with the caption, "Really Disheartening Experience at Lalbagh Cha Raja Darshan. Today, I visited Lalbagh Cha Raja with my mother to seek blessings, but our experience was marred by the unacceptable behaviour of the staff. A man from the organization snatched my mother's phone while she was clicking the picture (she was In The queue behind me not that she was taking any extra time as It was my turn for the Darshan), and when she tried to retrieve it, he pushed her. I intervened, and the bouncers rough-handled me, when I started recording this behavior of them they tried snatching my phone too (it's In this video where I am yelling "Mat Karo! Kya Kar Rahe ho aap)."

The actor mentioned that even though she visited for Ganpati darshan with "good intentions, seeking positivity and blessings", she instead faced aggression and disrespect.

She continued, "This incident highlights the need for awareness and accountability. People visit such places with good intentions, seeking positivity and blessings. Instead, we were met with aggression and disrespect. I understand that managing crowds is challenging, but it's the staff's responsibility to maintain order without misbehaving or harming devotees."

Simran concluded, "I'm sharing this to bring attention to the issue and hope it serves as a wake-up call for event organizers and staff to treat visitors with dignity and respect. Let's work together to create a safer, more positive environment for everyone"

Work Front

Simran Budharup is known for shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Pandya Store, Nazar and Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya among others.