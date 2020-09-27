Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one the most loved and longest running show, having completed 3000 episodes recently. However, for over three years now, ardent fans of the comedy show have been missing the lead character Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani.

Although there continues to be several speculations regarding her comeback, it now seems that the makers are determined to bring Dayaben's character back on the show owing to the huge demand from viewers. A report in Pinkvilla said that Dayaben would be back on the show before Navaratri or Diwali 2020. However, the report also said that it's uncertain whether Disha or another actress would play the role.

A source told Pinkvilla, "Talks are on and off with Disha Vakani related to the comeback. However, the various demands made by her family have been acting as a hurdle for the longest time. However, the makers are now certain to plan a return of Dayaben even if Disha doesn't agree. The makers don't want to keep the audience separated from one of their favourite characters, Daya and what better festival for her to return than Navratri?"

Disha hints at a comeback:

While fans must be wishing Disha to return on show, it seems the actress indeed is ready to be back on sets. Disha recently shared an old picture of Daya and Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi from the sets on her Instagram page, hinting of a possible return.

If the news of Disha's return turns true, it will indeed be a treat for fans. Disha was the highlight of the show and had brought the uniqueness in the character she portrayed. Hence, even after three years of her absence from show, she continues to be missed dearly.

Disha's absence from show:

For the unversed, Disha has had been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after she went on maternity leave in September 2017 and delivered a baby girl in November that year. Post that, the actress had extended her leave but didn't return to work. Rumour also had it that Disha's husband's unreasonable demands had complicated things further between both the parties. It was said he apparently wanted Disha to work only four hours and for 15 days a month. In fact, the couple also wanted a 100 per cent hike.