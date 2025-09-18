Disha Patani's father has thanked UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, for swift action in the firing outside their residence. Disha's father, retired DSP Jagdish Patani, extended his gratitude to the CM for gunning down the shooters and taking firm action against them. He also mentioned how the CM is living up to his promise of a fear-free society.

Disha's father thanks Yogi Adityanath

Disha's father, in a video message from Bareilly said, "I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of me and my family. As he had assured me, he found the criminals and took such strict action." He also spoke about having a telephonic conversation with Yogi Adityanath.

"I had a telephonic conversation with CM Yogi Adityanath today and thanked him as under his guidance, UP government and UP police are fully realizing the vision of a fear-free society," he further said in his message.

In a previous interview with ANI, the 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' actress' father had said, "Police are making all possible efforts. Bareilly Police, SSP, ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous; they are foreign-made. I think 8-10 rounds were fired. I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken responsibility, but it is not clear yet."

#WATCH | Bareilly, UP: Regarding the encounter of the 2 accused of firing outside his residence, actor Disha Patani's father and retired CO Jagdish Patani says, "I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of me and my family. As he had assured me, he found the criminals and took… pic.twitter.com/ugGXLqY46a — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2025

Gunmen killed

The Delhi Police Special Cell, along with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), shot down the two gangsters who were linked to the firing outside Disha's ancestral home in Bareilly on September 12. The two gangsters were gunned down in Ghaziabad's Tronica City. Ravinder, of Rohtak, and Arun, of Sonepat, were the two gangsters who were killed in an encounter.

Four police personnel were also injured in the firing. Disha Patani remained mum on the incident and didn't share any official statement. However, she did make a stunning appearance at the New York Fashion Week in a bold black outfit.