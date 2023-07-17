Bollywood actor Disha Patani is known for her fitness regime and never fails to wow her fans with her moves on social media or in films. The actor's social media handle is a visual treat for her fans as she never fails to share hot and racy bikini pictures. Be it flaunting her well-toned perfect abs and hourglass figure or oozing oomph in bikinis, the starlet's Instagram feed is unmissable.

Disha Patani drops sext pictures from her latest photoshoot

Recently, the actor drops two carousel posts from her latest photoshoot from the brand Calvin Klein, the actor is the brand ambassador for the same.

Be it sports bras, sexy bikinis, jeans Disha often flaunts her sexy curves wearing the brand's inner wears and shapewear.

Palak Tiwari looks smoking hot in Calvin Klein's lingerie as she walks the ramp for the brand

Recently, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari made her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor last week walked the runway for Calvin Klein flaunting the brand's new innerwear. Palak looked smoking hot wearing a sports bra and underwear.

She also shared scintillating pictures from the photoshoot, wherein she oozed oomph in sexy innerwear from the brand.

As soon as Palak dropped the sizzling pictures flaunting her sexy body, netizens flocked to Palak's Instagram account and dropped hilarious comments and most of them were of the view that Disha Patani is the OG queen. While few were of the view that Disha's has now got competition as Palak becomes the face of the brand.

Take a look at the comments.

A user wrote, "Disha patni be like Competition".

Another user wrote, "Disha Patani be like - career sankat me hai (Is my career at stake thinks Disha).

The third user wrote, "Disha patani ultra pro max".

The fourth one commented, "Disha Patanani got tough fighter".

The fifth one said, "Hotness personified".

Work front

Disha Patani will be seen in Project K, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The actress also has Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashii Khanna.