Disha Patani received a lot of appreciation for her stellar performance in Mohit Suri's 'Malang'. The makers threw a success bash in the city a few days ago where the actress left us all speechless as she wore a red bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. Needless to say, she looked like a dream in the body-hugging outfit.

However, as ravishing as the red body-hugging dress looked, we wonder if she was comfortable or not. Well, we were right, Disha confirmed that her dress was too tight and she could barely breathe.

'I would suggest small size, breathing was only optional in this."

The actress posted a picture of herself with the red dress she wore at the party and in no time Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna commented on Disha's picture asking, "Ordered the same one. Never came through in the mail though... What size are you wearing?" to which Disha replied, "XS (extra small) but I would suggest small, breathing was only optional in this."

Disha's fans loved her funny reply to an extent that one of her fans even speculated if Tiger himself snatched Krishna's parcel and gave it to Disha. Well, Disha surely knows how to pull off any dress with utmost grace. She even makes the heads turn with her appearance at various events.

On the professional front, Disha will now feature in Salman Khan's Radhe and Mohit Suri's next Ek Villain 2.