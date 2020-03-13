There's no turning back for Disha Patani ever since she made her debut with M.S. Dhoni biopic. She stole millions of hearts with her cute looks and soon she turned out to be a live wire by redefining hotness. She is one of the fittest and hottest actresses in the industry. Not just on screen, but Disha even makes the heads turn with her appearance on various events.

Disha recently attended the success bash thrown by the makers of Malang and she looked absolutely ravishing in a maroon dress. She was accompanied by the film's cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and others. But little did she know that she would be subjected to trolling for showing off 'too much skin' in her body-hugging dress.

Many people said that Disha only knows how to expose and advised her to focus on her acting skills instead. "Can she ever wear decent clothes?" an online user asked while another one asked, "Why she's always desperate to expose?"

Some even wondered when did Malang became a hit that the makers were celebrating the success of the movie's fabulous run at the box office. For the uninitiated, Malang had made an average business at the Indian box office and earned Rs 58.04 crore till now. The movie has almost exhausted its run in theatres. Many people called the success party as Malang's flop party and criticised the makers of the film for trying to show off things which aren't real.

Meanwhile, after giving a promising performance in Bharat, Disha has surely grabbed all over attention and the spotlight. Slowly and steadily, she is becoming one of the most desirable actress in the industry. After Malang, Disha will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe and Mohit Suri's yet another directorial Ek Villain 2.