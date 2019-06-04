Disha Patani is one actress who keeps Instagram on fire with her sizzling photos. While her fans cannot get enough of her oh-so-hot pictures, Disha opened up about how her parents react to those sensuous photos.

Disha, who is set to be seen romancing Salman Khan in Bharat, said that her mother stalks her on Instagram, and her father feels "awkward" to see her photoshoot pictures.

"I know my parents are watching me. They know it's work, and I am not doing anything wrong. I am sure they are proud of me. Of course, my father feels awkward whenever I send my pictures on the family [WhatsApp] group. After all, he is a father," Disha told The Times of India.

"My mother is on Instagram now but with a different name. She stalks me, so I don't send the pictures anymore," she added.

Disha often remains in news for her sexy pictures on social media. Although she at times receives nasty comments, she remains unaffected by the negativity, and focusses on the love that she receives from her fans.

After Baaghi 2, the diva is now set to appear on the big screen in Salman's Bharat. She plays the character of a trapeze artiste in the movie. Although she apparently does not have a long role in the film, it is believed to be a vital one.

Apart from Disha, the movie also features Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is releasing on June 5.