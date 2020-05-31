Actress Disha Patani is in awe of actor Tiger Shroff's smooth dance moves.

Tiger is a self-confessed 'Belieber', the moniker used by Justin Bieber's fans, and took to social media to share a throwback video of himself dancing to the singer's popular track "Yummy".

"Love this song...#beleiber @paresshss @_anjalli_ @akshaydancelife444," Tiger wrote in his caption along with the video, in which he is seen popping, locking and gliding effortlessly on the tunes of the upbeat track.

His smooth moves left everyone in awe, including Disha Patani.

She commented with three clap hands and a heart-eye emoji.

Tiger was last seen on screen in "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan. The third instalment of the "Baaghi" franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.