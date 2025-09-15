A gruesome and horrifying incident occurred at Disha Patani's father's residence at Civil Lines, Bareilly, in the early hours of Friday, when shots were fired. On Saturday, Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer and Disha's father, told news agency ANI that about 8–10 rounds were fired at his home.

Disha's father also addressed the ongoing speculations about the firing incident, which had been linked to remarks made by his elder daughter, Khushboo Patani. Speaking to ANI, Jagdish stated that her comments had been "misrepresented," and clarified that his daughter's statement was wrongly connected to spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj.

The very next day, Disha, undeterred by what happened, was seen at Calvin Klein's New York event wearing a bold outfit.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Calvin Klein and Disha shared a joint post from her visit to the Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 event. In the video, Disha was seen wearing a sensuous black outfit and heels. The actor smiled and gave different poses for the paparazzi outside the venue. She also waved at them as she made her way inside.

The caption read, "@dishapatani, Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 by Veronica Leoni, New York City."

Netizens were left perplexed seeing Disha's casual approach towards the firing incident and were of the view that she could have updated her fans. Many even said it seemed as if she had cut off ties with her family.

Reacting to the post, Mouni Roy said, "My baby."

A user wrote, Shameless, she is so unbothered.."

Meanwhile, Disha's sister Khushboo Patani posted a video about self-defence on her Instagram handle. The actor took to Instagram to post the video, which came with the caption, "MERA DESH, MERI ZIMMEDARI (My country, my responsibility)." Khushboo is seen demonstrating how a data cable, along with some screw nuts, could be used to protect oneself in moments of danger.

"Hum sochte hain ke hume self-defence equipment kyun chahiye... Aaj ke iss yug mein... aaj ke iss kalyug mein kab jaane kya ho jaaye... Kisi ko kuch pata nahi, chahe aap public figure ho ya na ho... usse koi lena dena nahi hai (We think why do we need self-defense equipment... In this era, you never know what might happen, nobody knows... whether you're a public figure or not, it doesn't matter)," she said in the video.

Khushboo added, "Aap apne paas kuch na kuch self-defence ke liye rakhain... agar aapke paas license hai then it is the best thing, if you don't own a license, then please own something like this (cable) (Keep something with you for self-defense... If you have a license (for a weapon), that's the best thing. If you don't have a license, then have something like this instead)."

In the clip, she is also seen showing how to use the cable to protect oneself. She then mentions that one should take charge of one's own safety.

Coming back to the firing incident, recently, Khushboo Patani had criticised Aniruddhacharya for his alleged remarks suggesting that women who are unmarried at 25 or older are usually promiscuous. This sparked backlash online, with Khushboo being heavily trolled. She later took to Instagram to clarify that her comments had been taken out of context and falsely circulated as being directed at Premanand Ji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, Disha and her sister Khusboo Patani have not released any official statements about the incident.