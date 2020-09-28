Disha Patani has achieved a rare feat in a short span of time as she crosses 40 million followers on Instagram. Well, she has become the fastest B-town actress to cross this said mark, beating the likes of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma.

Ever since her debut performance in 2016 with 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story', she has wowed the audience in numerous ways - be it her hottest dance avatar in Bharat or her mesmerizing acting in Malang, which came earlier this year. Owing to her desirability and global fandom, Disha is now counted as the 'IT' girl of the Tinseltown.

Alia Bhatt who made her debut in 2012 with Student of The Year, reached this milestone in 2019 - 7 years after her launch. The actress is currently at 49.2 Million.

Similarly, Anushka Sharma who made her debut as early as 2008, too entered the club in the early 2020 - 12 years post her debut. Her current followers stand at 43 Million followers.

Katrina Kaif, who made her debut alongside Salman Khan hit the 40-Million mark recently on 11 July 2020, almost 15 years after her debut. Katrina has 44.2 Million followers and counting.

The Malang actress is just four years old in the industry and has achieved this milestone because of the relatability, hotness which makes us all go crazy and the popularity that she holds.

Her fitness game on Instagram has made a splash and broken the internet innumerable times. Keeping it real - is the only aesthetic she follows on her Instagram, which has appealed to the masses. By the looks of it, Disha has marked a distinctive place with her gram game, and the audience can't seem to get enough of it.