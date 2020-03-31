Bollywood actress Disha Patani has revealed that she is awestruck by a particular dance step of stylish star Allu Arjun. Many of his fans feel that she must be working with Bunny in his debut Hindi movie.

Disha Patani, who is very active on Instagram, shared a clip from Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo in her Insta story. The clip features Bunny dancing while sliding down a ramp in the viral song sequence Butta Bomma. The Bollywood actress asked Telugu actor, "How does Bunny do it?"

Allu Arjun, who is one of the gifted dancers from down south came to know about Disha Patani's question from his fans and he took to his Insta story to reply to her. The Tollywood actor the same clip and responded to her, "I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank you for the compliment."

Post the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun has revealed that he is interested to make his debut in Bollywood and he is looking for a good director. Now, his interaction with Disha Patani on Instagram has fueled that speculations that the actress must be teaming up with the actor in his debut Hindi movie.

However, Allu Arjun, who made his acting debut with K Raghavendra Rao's Gangotri, which was released in cinema halls on 28 March 2003. The stylish star completed 17 years in the film industry this March 28. He wanted to celebrate it in a big way. He had even made plans for it, but he had to postpone it due to coronavirus scare.

"This year is special for Allu Arjun as his last film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo became an industry hit. Additionally, the actor wanted to celebrate his 17-year-career in the industry in a big way and invited all the directors and producers he has worked with for a party in April. But the coronavirus problem all over the world has compelled him to drop the idea," a source from Allu Arjun's team told Deccan Chronicle.

Source also says that Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind had decided to spend a hefty sum on the event. With this stands canceled, the actor's team will plan it once the coronavirus scare ends. "The team might think of doing it again once everything is back to normal, but it is still too early to tell," added the source.