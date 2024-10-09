Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film Jigra, which will be released on October 11. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt attended an event in Hyderabad, wherein she interacted with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Several videos and pictures of the actor have surfaced on social media.

Amid several clips that have gone viral, Alia sang the popular song Oo Antava at the event. Apart from singing the song, she also crooned the tune and rhythm of the song. After she finished singing, Samantha hugged her while the crowd cheered for her.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina and Rana Daggubati were also present at the event. For the event, Alia looked stunning in a black outfit.

Netizens didn't like Alia crooning and were of the view that is she trying to impress Samatha.

A user wrote, "Awful, cringe."

Another wrote, "Disgusting voice."

The third one wrote, "She wants a film in the South."

Alia heaps praise on Samantha

Alia told Samantha, "My dearest Samantha, you are a hero on and off-screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, for your resilience, for your strength. It's not easy to be a woman in a man's world, but you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, and you have your talent, and your strong kicks to be an example for everyone."

Alia asked Trivikram Srinivas to cast her and Samantha together in a film.

Alia said, "And over here on this stage, not doing this for promotion, I genuinely mean it. Trivikram sir I think Samantha and I should be in a film written and directed by you. They say usually actresses compete with each other and all of that. But there's no such thing. I am so, so grateful that today I have a pan India superstar here to support my film and say such kind words for my film," she added.

About the film Jigra

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala and co-written with Debashish Irengbam, the film is produced in association with Dharma Productions and Karan Johar.

About the song Oo Antava

The original song Oo Antava featured Samantha and Allu Arjun as they performed in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.