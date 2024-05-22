Of late, popular celeb couple, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been grabbing headlines for their actions in public, the couple were in the news after BMC destroyed the decor at their son's first birthday party earlier this month. Days after on Monday, May 20 Gauahar complained about not being able to vote using her Aadhar Card during Lok Sabha elections 2024. However, she then went ahead and voted at a polling booth close to her maternal residence.

A day later, her husband social media influencer Zaid Darba was slammed on Reddit for his insensitive picture and captions.

On Tuesday, a Reddit post titled 'Gauahar Khan's clown husband' grabbed attention, and many Redditors slammed Zaid on his recent Instagram Stories shared a photo of himself standing at the pavement while a homeless man slept nearby. He was standing beside the homeless person.

Along with the photo, "No AC, no fan, no darkness, but still sleeping so peacefully because no wife?"

He also tagged Gauahar and added, "But I am the most peaceful with you jaanu (darling) I love you jaanu..."

He deleted it soon after facing flak but by then the damage was done as the screenshot was taken for social media users.

A user wrote, "Zaid didn't mean that way, stop creating unnecessary issues Also those are same people who won't react on many other sensitive issues which require serious attention."

Another user said, "Both of them appear to be a match made in heaven- both insensitive & uneducated."

Another comment read, "Tasteless joke in so many ways. It's sexist and boomer humour. Of course it's also making fun of someone who is poor. What a sad man to get married to.."

The third one said, "Beyond disgusting and insensitive! This dude and whoever took this picture."

A person also wrote, "Oh my God. Where does one start? Making a misogynistic joke at the expense of someone who is clearly impoverished is his idea of humour? Consent naam ki bhi koi cheez hoti hai (There is something called consent)."

After backlash and negative comments, Zaid took to his Instagram stories and apologized for posting and clicking a picture with a homeless person sleeping on a footpath.

Zaid wrote, "A story that I had posted is gathering some negativity. Sometimes humour can go wrong. And there is no harm in accepting flaws. After all, To Err is human. Didn't mean to invade anyone's privacy, I have utmost respect for all humankind and l act upon that in my life. The story was deleted immediately upon realisation. God bless all."