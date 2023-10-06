The famous Delhi metro which is known for unusual incidents once again grabbed headlines for an ugly fight that happened inside the metro during peak hour. And this time it was a popular actor inside the Delhi metro who created a ruckus.

Former Bigg Boss actor Bobby Darling (Pakhi Sharma) who is known for her role in Kya Kool Hai Hum hogged the limelight as she indulged in an ugly fight with a passenger. A video of Bobby fighting with a man has surfaced online.

In the video, the Kya Kool Hai Hum actor can be seen slapping and hitting the man.

The actor is seen hurling dirty expletives at the passenger, as others look on. In his defence, the man holds Bobby's arms but he keeps hitting and slapping the man.

Bobby is also seen brutally punching the man.



As things went way beyond control, the video showed police personnel intervening and sorting the issue.

Netizens slammed Bobby for harassing the passenger and hurling abuses for no reason.

A user mentioned, "Swearing in front of children shows that B-grade Bollywood has no sense of reality check on behaviour norms when in public. Disgusting."

Another person wrote, "That's harassment why the hell was the policeman doing."

Kalesh b/w Bobby Darling and a Guy inside Delhi metro over little issue pic.twitter.com/M1H0LmyKu5 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 5, 2023

Who is Bobby Darling?

Bobby Darling is an Indian transgender actress and reality TV personality. She is also an active transgender activist and often talks about trans artists.

She has also revealed on several occasions how her gender identity caused a rift in her family.

Bobby Darling shot to fame with her roles in several Bollywood films, such as Ta Ra Rum Pum, Chalte Chalte, Page 3, and Hasee Toh Phasee among others.