Celebrities and fans have an unbreakable bond, it's the fans who can make or break a star. However, there are times when fans see their favourite stars and even get overwhelmed, and often try to mob their favourite singers, or actors and throng them to click selfies.

Of late, we have come across several encounters wherein fans have hovered over the actor without their consent and the celebs have handled it like a pro.

Kartik Aaryan's bodyguard misbehaves with a fan: reactions

Recently, Kartik Aaryan who is basking in the success of his film Chandu Champion was seen enjoying family time with his sister, wherein an unpleased fan encounter led his bodyguard to intervene.

On Sunday evening, Kartik was papped in the city and while exiting a movie theater with his sister, the actor was mobbed was fans.

Kartik obliged the fans with selfies and patiently gave everyone a chance to pose with him.

However, a clip has gone viral that shows, a fan wrapping his hand around Kartik's shoulder while posing for pictures, this didn't go down well with his bodyguard and knocked off the fan.

The clip has been widely shared on social media, the viral clip of a bodyguard manhandling a fan hasn't gone down well with the social media users and they slammed the actor's bodyguard for his behaviour. While some have sided and supported the way Kartik's bodyguard handled the situation.

A user wrote, "This is not misbehaved, his bodyguard was right."

Another mentioned, "This is why bodyguards are for."

The third one mentioned, "He is not his friend and he was right in doing so.."

Work Front

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.