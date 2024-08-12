After days of adrenaline rush, athletes worldwide won medals at the Olympics. Indian athletes also shined at the biggest sports tournament. From silver to bronze, Indian sports stars made us proud. The closing ceremony of the Olympics was held on August 11, in which Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was chosen as the showstopper of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Cruise did a jaw-dropping stunt at the Olympics

Known for his high-octane action stunts in Hollywood, Tom at the closing ceremony, jumped off the roof of Strate De France, one of the largest stadiums and landed on stage.

Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA. pic.twitter.com/MxlAb0hZbT — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 11, 2024

However, a video has come to light wherein a female fan has accomplished her mission of kissing her favourite star at the closing ceremony.

Amid cheers and hoots, a video circulating on social media shows a woman grabbing Tom Cruise and kissing him on the cheek.

About the viral clip

In the clip, the fan is seen grabbing him by the neck and forcefully kissing him, she is also seen recording the moment on her phone.

Several netizens called out the female fan for her inappropriate behaviour.

A user on X wrote, "Imagine if the roles were reversed."

Another user said, "Cringe. If a man did that to a female celebrity there would be questions."

A third user added, "Would hate to see what would happen if the roles were reversed."

Another comment read, "Imagine if a guy tried the same thing with Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande. What a crazy world we live in."

How’d that lady almost make out with Tom Cruise on international TV ?#ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/IxtmIUPdcA — Georgia Rose ?? ? (@Rasheeda_S) August 11, 2024

Despite the controversy surrounding the incident, Cruise remained focused on celebrating the success of the event.

After attending the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, he expressed his gratitude on social media writing, "Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA."