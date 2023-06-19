Amid huge discontentment among students after the detection of huge discrepancies in the recently declared result of Class 12th, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) allowed students to get photocopies of their answer sheets by paying some amounts.

The class 12th result was declared on June 9, 2023.

According to a notification issued by Dr. Sudhir Singh Director of Academics, all the eligible candidates of Higher Secondary Part-11 (Class 12th ) Examination Session Annual Regular 2023 desirous of obtaining the Photostat copy or copies of their Answer Scripts and/ or Re-evaluating their Answer Scripts are hereby informed that they shall apply online for the same on the JKBOSEofficial website i.e. www.jkbose.nic.in.

While the prescribed fee for re-evaluation is Rs 495/-per-answer script and for photocopy it is Rs 255/-per Answer Script. It shall be deposited through online mode i.e. Credit/Debit Cards, UPI, Net Banking, etc.

Notice for collection of Photostat copies of Answer Script/s shall be uploaded on the JKBOSE website in a phased manner and the students will collect their Photocopy or copies strictly as per the uploaded schedule from the concerned Secrecy sections of JKBOSE Head Office at JKBOSE New Campus, Bemina, Srinagar and Rehari Colony, Jammu only after producing proof of the fee deposited.

No student will visit the JKBOSE office without following the schedule for the collection of answer scripts.

The candidates having disqualification and exam/Paper cancelled are not eligible to fill the Photostat copy/Re-evaluation forms in the respective subject or subjects.

Over 500 meritorious students faced mental torture

After the declaration of the Class 12th result, the JKBOSE issued two notifications to rectify blunders committed during compiling results.

In the first notification, the names of 165 students with their parentage and roll numbers have been figured out. When the result was declared on June 9, all these candidates were declared failed.

Shockingly, in the revised result, which was declared in the form of a notification, all these students were declared not only passed but passed with distinction.

One student, who was declared to reappear in the result, later secured 493 marks in the revived result which was 96.6 percent.

A second notification in the form of a revised result was also declared. In this notification, the names and roll numbers of 379 students, who were declared "failed" in earlier results, were figured in the said list. In the revised list majority of the "failed" candidates were declared successful.