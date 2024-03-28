Tuesday night was filled with glitz and glamour as a galaxy of stars came under one roof dressed at their best at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024 in Mumbai.

From Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani to Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur, Sunny Leone, Jasmin Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Kalki Koechlin, Rasika Dugal, Tisca Chopra, Trinetra Haldar, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal amped up the glam quotient at the awards night.

Jasmin Bhasin struggles to walk in fishtail town; Tisca Chopra's risque look draws flak

On Tuesday, actress Jasmin Bhasin was also part of the awards function that was held in Mumbai. Jasmin looked like a mermaid in a body-hugging fishtail gown. However, she was seen struggling to walk and looked uncomfortable.

The video and pictures of Jasmin struggling to walk have stormed the internet. Netizens are trolling her for wearing an ensemble that she is not able to pull off.

A user mentioned, "She feels so uncomfortable in this outfit...still she wore it.."

The second one said, "What is the use of wearing such a dress when even walking seems difficult."

Recently, Jasmin gave a befitting reply to trolls and mentioned, "I really don't care about the trolls. I choose what to wear and where I go. When I go on a beach vacation, I wear swimsuits. So, if tomorrow there is a picture out there, I might be trolled for that, too. I completely choose to ignore all the negativity. If you give certain things more energy and importance, then it increases. And, I don't want it in my life so I don't give it importance."

Tisca Chopra also faced criticism for her outfit.

At the award show, Tisca opted for a risque-esque look in a Vivetta top paired with a contrast red column skirt. The body-hugging outfit made her difficult to walk.

And a section of netizens noticed that she was feeling uncomfortable.

Who won what

People's Choice (Female): Disha Patani

People's Choice (Male): Bobby Deol

Forever in Fashion: Karisma Kapoor

Fan Favourite: Shraddha Kapoor

Gen Z Style Star: Ananya Pandey

Fashion Trailblazer: Sobhita Dhulipala

Style Connoisseur: Karan Johar

Fashion NXT: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Best Dressed: Tania Shroff

Breakthrough Style: Sini Shetty

Homegrown Fashion Champion: Masoom Minawala Mehta