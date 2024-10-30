As cinephiles are waiting for Singham Again and Bhool Bhuliyaa 3 releases, netizens can watch Kajol, Kriti Sanon starrer Do Patti, which is streaming on Netflix India. Do Patti touches upon a very sensitive topic of domestic violence, which hasn't been spoken and talked about in many films. Other than that, the crime thriller also shows twin sibling rivalry, childhood trauma, and jealousy.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti marks Kriti's debut as a producer along with Kanika Dhillon. In the film, Kriti Sanon plays a double role. Whole Kajol plays a police officer as well as a lawyer.

In the film, Kriti Sanon essays the dual roles of Saumya Sood and Shelly. Shelly is flamboyant, extrovert and cunning to an extent. Saumya battles mental health and depression. She is young, timid and often falls prey to Shelly's schemes and plans.

In the film, Shaheer Sheikh (Dhruv Sood) falls in love with Shelly but eventually ends up marrying Saumya.

Kajol and Kirti starrer #DoPatti is such a drag, it's so cringe and confusing in storyline. None of the characters have depth, no twist great enough. There is no takeaway, no after thought here. What a waste of time

Dhruv has anger issues and is an alcoholic. He often beats Saumya and she tries to save her relationship. Evuetayllu Shailey stands by her sister and helps Saumya get rid of a bad marriage and fights against domestic violence.

Performances

The film has multiple flaws; the editing is shoddy, and the predictable, lacklustre script makes it mundane. Kajol did deserve a better role; it was Kriti who stole the show. Shaheer Sheikh did a fine job and his dialogue delivery and expression were on point. Being the only male protagonist and having Kriti's dual role and Kajol, Shaheer's acting prowess was just perfect. He wasn't overshadowed by ruling female protagonists.

There are certain scenes which require viewers' discretion. In one scene, Dhruv brutally beats Saumya. He pulls her hair, kicks her in the guts mercilessly, rolls her like a football, throws her over the stairs and leaves her blood-soaked on the floor. In the end, he candidly throws away the typical He then says "Why did you trigger my anger?"

Some scenes in the film will jolt you. Nonetheless, it's one time watch.

However, netizens didn't like the film and called it 'disappointing, drab, and disaster.

A user wrote, "This Netflix movie has its heart in the right place but is let down by an incoherent narrative and bad action."

Another mentioned, "Watched 2 Patti. The director was confused about whether to make a story of 2 sisters or domestic violence. Dull, pathetic and boring."

The third one said, "Shaheer was so flawless & near perfect with his dialogue delivery, body lang. & expressions. LMAO...Hard to believe that he played this character."

"Hum dono ke bich mai so jaya kare.Jagah bhi hai bich mai" ?



"Hum dono ke bich mai so jaya kare.Jagah bhi hai bich mai"

Shaheer was so flawless & near perfect with his dialogue delivery,body lang. & expressions.LMAO...Hard to believe that he played this character

The fourth one said, "Do Patti had a promising cast but couldn't fully harness its potential. Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh certainly bring star power, but a thriller thrives on pacing and coherence. Especially in a genre that depends heavily on suspense, which is quite predictable."

#KritiSanon's double role in #DoPatti isn't just another performance; it's an acting milestone and the actress is on fire this year right from the beginning of the year with TBMAUJ, then Crew and now her production houses maiden project Do Patti

The fifth one said, "Shaheer was so flawless & near perfect with his dialogue delivery, body lang. & expressions.LMAO...Hard to believe that he played this character."

Language: Hindi

Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi

Cast: Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Vivek Mushran.