Seems like the ongoing feud between singers AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh won't be ending anytime soon. Last week, AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh took the internet by storm by sharing screenshots on their Instagram stories. Both singers were on opposing sides in their defences.

What had happened?

The feud between AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh began when Diljit, during his concert in Indore, gave a shoutout to both AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla who were supposed to start their concert in India. At the Chandigarh concert, Dhillon addressed the crowd and mentioned that Diljit should unblock him on Instagram, before congratulating him. Diljit, in turn, responded to Dhillon's claims by sharing screenshots, claiming that he had never blocked Dhillon.

Diljit shared the screenshot of the same.

However, later, AP Dhillon shared a "before and after" video, showing how he was blocked by the singer on social media, only to be unblocked later.

Recently, Dhillon commented on the claims of concert tickets selling out in seconds, including those for Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati tour. Although Dhillon did not directly mention Diljit, he indirectly accused the singer of being unfair to his fans.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, AP Dhillon said that artists sell tickets to promoters beforehand, which essentially forces fans to buy them at higher prices. He stated, "India mein abhi crisis aa jayega agar isi hisab se chalta raha (There'll come a crisis in India if things go on like this). Artists are being unfair with their own fans ki 15 seconds mein sell out ho gaye shows. Kuchh bhi sell out nahi hua hai (that shows sold out within 15 seconds. Nothing is sold out). It's all a way of marketing. Promoters ko ticket de dete hain. Their fans, ab unko wait karna padta hai, aur higher price mein ticket khareedna padta hai (They sell tickets to promoters. The fans have to wait and buy tickets at higher prices)."

AP called ticket selling sold out claims as a dirty game

Dhillon said, "At some point, humein bhi yehi laga (we also thought), should we play this game? But I'm like no, we can't go to bed knowing that jinhone show dekhne aana tha, humne unke sath aise kiya (those who wanted to attend the show, we did this to them)."

He added, "You name it, koi bhi show ho raha hai jo sold out hai, mujhe batao, 2,000 tickets chahiye, kal hi dilwa dunga. Aaj hi dilwa dunga. Log music ko abhi game ki tarah khel rahe hain. So usi mein mazza jo hai kharab ho gaya (Any show which is sold out, ask me if you need 2,000 tickets, and I'll get them for you tomorrow, or even today. People are playing music like a game. That's sucked the joy out of it)."

Diljit Dosanjh will conclude his Dil-Luminati tour in Ludhiana on December 31.