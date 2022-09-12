The name is Yash! He is undoubtedly the most wanted actor in the country. After setting the box office on fire with the record-breaking KGF series, now all eyes are on his next project. However, the actor is being very cautious with his next step. With expectation sky high, it looks like the actor doesn't want to disappoint his films.

Rumours are rife that the KGF actor is likely to star in director Narthan's next in which he will play the role of a navy officer. This big-budget Kannada film will also be dubbed into other languages for his fans. The actor-director duo has been spotted at many places together but nothing has been confirmed yet. The team has reportedly approached Pooja Hegde to play the leading lady.

Meanwhile, there are reports of Yash teaming up with director Shankar for a big-budget, pan-India film. If the reports are true, the film will be made in multiple languages. Shankar is currently busy with the Ram Charan project and Indian 2. If reports are true, the rumoured project will go on floors once Yash andShankar completes their respective projects.

With epic dramas being the current trend, we hear that Shankar too jumping on the bandwagon. He is reportedly planning to make the onscreen adaptation of writer Su Venkatesan's Velpari. The story serialises the journey of the great tribal king Pari and his adventures.

Initially, Suriya's name was linked to the project however it looks like the director has now approached Yash to play the lead. Shankar, who is known for his grandeur is reportedly planning to go on a large scale with a Rs.1,000 crore budget. He is likely to collaborate with two or three big producers to bankroll the film.

On the other hand, there are reports that Telugu producer Dil Raju has offered a Rs.100-crore bilingual project for Yash. With all these rumours doing the rounds, the Kannada star is likely to make an official announcement soon.

Interestingly, filmmaker Prashanth Neel has finally opened up on the much-awaited third part. He has confirmed that the third instalment is definitely on cards however it will take some time for the project to materialise.

As of now, the actor is on a break from the cinema to spend time with his family. He has been posting pictures from vacation on social media.