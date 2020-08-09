Director Mayank Sharma spoke about the heartwarming responses to Breathe: Into the Shadows and he has thanked Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher and other team members.

Breathe: Into the Shadows is a sequel to hit web series Breathe. In an interview, director Mayank Sharma revealed that he was both nervous and excited when Breathe started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The huge response that he got motivated him to do Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Mayank Sharma said, "The whole team along with Amazon Prime Video were overwhelmed with the response we had received for Breathe S01 from all over the world. That really inspired and pushed us to dive again into the world of Breathe and create another fascinating story, which eventually led to Breathe: Into the Shadows."

Managed to finish production amid Covid

The director admitted that coronavirus pandemic was stressful, but he managed to finish its production. Mayank Sharma said, "Due to pandemic we could not manage to dub the series in other languages and had to stream in Hindi along with other language subtitles. We will stream the show in other languages soon. We were fortunate that we could showcase our series to the world in these trying times."

Talking about the response for Breathe: Into the Shadows, Mayank Sharma said, "Within few hours of the launch of Breathe: Into the Shadows till now, the response from the audiences all over the world has been heartwarming and we are soaking in the accolades and it continues to grow. Right from the writing stage we were aware that show of this breadth required a longer running time, so we could do justice to all the sub-plots, characters, their backstories and overall story."

Mayank Sharma added, "It's a fine balance between length and content. While many have appreciated the detailing and the depth of the writing and execution, it also comes with the cost of screen time. Yes I am taking notes of all the learning's and would try my best to implement them in my future projects. My biggest take away has been that audiences are open to intelligent and thrilling content as long as the emotional core of the story is strong."

Talking about the future projects Mayank Sharma concludes it by saying, "Well, the continued love response from the audiences is not letting my mind take a break and I am working on a couple of exciting stories, but it's premature to divulge any details as of now."