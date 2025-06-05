The eagerly awaited direct train service between Jammu and Srinagar is set to commence in September, marking a significant milestone in the region's transportation infrastructure. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the completion of ongoing work at the Jammu railway station is on schedule, paving the way for the introduction of Vande Bharat trains on this crucial route. This development is expected to enhance connectivity, offering a faster and more comfortable travel option for residents, tourists, and pilgrims.

During a recent inspection of the Jammu railway station, Minister Vaishnaw provided updates on the progress of infrastructure upgrades. He stated, "With the availability of platforms 5 and 6, Vande Bharat trains will run between Jammu and Srinagar directly in September." This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve rail connectivity in the region, which has long been a strategic priority for the Indian government. The introduction of the Vande Bharat trains is anticipated to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities, benefiting the local population and visitors alike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off two Vande Bharat trains at Katra town, underscoring the importance of this project. The Prime Minister's visit to Jammu and Kashmir is laden with significance, as it marks his first visit to the region following Operation Sindoor. This operation was a critical security initiative, and the Prime Minister's presence highlights the government's commitment to the region's development and stability.

Security measures and engineering marvels

Security measures for the Prime Minister's visit are unprecedented, reflecting the importance of the occasion. A multi-layered security detail, comprising the Special Protection Group (SPG), army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Jammu and Kashmir Police, has been deployed. This comprehensive security arrangement ensures the safety of the Prime Minister and the success of the event. The security forces are equipped with advanced electronic equipment, drones, sniffer dogs, and night vision devices, underscoring the meticulous planning involved.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes a visit to the Chenab and Anji bridges, two engineering marvels on the rail link between Katra and Srinagar. These structures are not only feats of engineering but also symbols of the region's potential for growth and development. The Chenab Bridge, in particular, is the world's highest railway bridge, a testament to India's engineering prowess and determination to overcome geographical challenges. The completion of these bridges is a significant achievement, overcoming both natural and man-made obstacles.

In addition to the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train service, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects worth Rs 46,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir. These projects span various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, and education, and are expected to catalyze economic growth in the region. Among the key projects is the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, a 272-km-long rail line constructed at a cost of around Rs 43,780 crore. This project includes 36 tunnels and 943 bridges, highlighting the scale and complexity of the undertaking.

The foundation stone laying ceremony will be conducted virtually from Katra, with projects such as the road widening from Rafiabad to Kupwara on National Highway and the construction of the Shopian bypass road being part of the agenda. These infrastructure projects, valued at over Rs 1,952 crore, aim to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the region. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra, a significant investment in the region's healthcare infrastructure.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have been actively involved in the preparations for the Prime Minister's visit. They recently reviewed the final arrangements at the Chenab Bridge, ensuring that everything is in place for the historic inauguration.

Dr. Singh expressed his excitement on social media, stating, "Last minute touches at the site of the inauguration of the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge, by PM @narendramodi tomorrow." Chief Minister Abdullah echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significance of the railway link for the region's connectivity.

For the people of Jammu and Kashmir, this development represents a new era of connectivity and opportunity. The direct train service is expected to boost tourism, facilitate trade, and enhance the overall quality of life in the region. It is a testament to the government's commitment to integrating Jammu and Kashmir more closely with the rest of the country.

