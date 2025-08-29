Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil, has initiated discussions with Japan's Consul General, Nakane Tsutomu, to explore the possibility of launching direct flights from Bengaluru to the Japanese cities of Osaka and Nagoya. This initiative aims to enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother business operations between the two regions.

Currently, Bengaluru is connected to Japan only through a direct flight to Tokyo. The introduction of direct flights to Osaka and Nagoya, both major industrial hubs, is expected to significantly benefit the business community in Karnataka, which has a substantial number of employees working for Japanese companies.

Minister Patil emphasized the necessity of these flights, stating, "It is necessary to start direct flights from Bengaluru to Japan's industrial hubs like Osaka and Nagoya." The discussions with the Japanese Consul General are part of a broader initiative by the Karnataka government to strengthen investment, cultural, and educational ties with Japan.

Minister Patil highlighted the importance of promoting skill development, particularly in language learning, to facilitate better communication and collaboration between the two regions.

In this context, he mentioned the potential for collaborations with local universities such as Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to introduce Japanese language courses. "During the upcoming Japan visit, a meeting will be held with a Japanese university to discuss this further," he added. The planned 10-day official visit to Japan, starting from September 6, is expected to further these discussions and explore additional avenues for collaboration.

Strengthening Economic and Cultural Ties

This visit follows the Global Investors Meet held in February, where several Japanese companies committed to investing Rs 7,500 crore in Karnataka across sectors such as data centers, manufacturing, and logistics. The establishment of direct flights is seen as a crucial step in facilitating these investments and ensuring seamless business operations.

Japan is a significant player in India's foreign direct investment landscape, ranking fifth in terms of investment. Over the past two years, 170 agreements worth $13 billion have been signed between the two countries, underscoring the strong economic ties.

The presence of 1,400 Japanese companies operating in India, with about half of them in the manufacturing sector, further highlights the importance of enhancing connectivity between the two regions. To manage and strengthen business relations between Japan and Karnataka, a Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce office has been opened in Tokyo. This office is expected to play a pivotal role in facilitating business interactions and addressing any challenges that may arise.

The meeting between Minister Patil and Consul General Tsutomu was also attended by the Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, Selvakumar, and Commissioner Gunjan Krishna. Their presence underscores the importance of this initiative and the commitment of the Karnataka government to enhancing ties with Japan.

The proposed direct flights from Bengaluru to Osaka and Nagoya are expected to facilitate business operations, promote cultural exchange, and strengthen the economic ties between the two regions. As the discussions progress and the official visit to Japan takes place, further developments are anticipated, paving the way for a new chapter in India-Japan relations.

