A month ago, actress Dipika Kakar underwent surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. In a video shared on their YouTube channel, the couple candidly spoke about her post-surgery recovery and the road ahead in terms of treatment.

Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared details about the next steps in her medical care. He revealed that while Dipika currently has no detectable cancer cells, the tumour was classified as "grade three and poorly differentiated," indicating that it was highly aggressive. He also mentioned that there remains a risk of recurrence.

Shoaib further explained that there are two primary treatment options for liver cancer: immunotherapy, which is administered via IV drip, and targeted therapy, which involves oral medication. Dipika will begin her treatment with the latter, starting on oral medicines.

"Earlier, we thought that maybe if the tumour was removed, then everything would be fine. As far as the body is concerned, there are currently no cancer cells present. However, the biopsy report that we received and the PET scan we reviewed indicated a more serious situation. The tumour was classified as grade three and poorly differentiated, which means it was quite aggressive. Uske chances kaafi hote hai re-occur karne ki (The chances of re-occurring are significant)," he said.

"After the surgery, the doctor prescribed medication. Although there are no cancer cells now, if any are detected in the future, the dosage will be increased, and she will receive medication intravenously...Her new journey will start next week. Yeh treatment ek saal, dedh saal ya do saal bhi jaa sakta hai (The treatment can go from one year to two years). Scans will be conducted every three weeks," he added.

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a liver tumour in May and underwent surgery for the same in June. Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that the surgery involved the removal of her gallbladder along with a portion of her liver.