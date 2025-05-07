Television's popular couple, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim, have once again made headlines, this time due to the abrupt closure of Dipika's clothing brand, Label DKI (Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim). According to recent reports, the brand shut down within just six months of its launch. Label DKI was introduced around late September or early October 2024.

Shoppers weren't pleased with the pricing and quality, as each suit promoted by Dipika was priced between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000.

Dipika Kakkar's clothing line, DKI, abruptly shut down

Since the brand's launch, many buyers have expressed dissatisfaction with the quality and fabric of the clothing. A Reddit user even criticized Label DKI harshly, claiming the collection lacked variety and was poorly made.

A user took to Reddit and slammed Dipika's clothing brand in a lengthy post. The user wrote, "There are barely 10 suits on the website — does it really take a year to come up with these unoriginal and outdated designs? Despite using the word 'elegant' endlessly, none of the suits are even average. And the pricing? ₹3,150 for something that looks cheap and can be found for under ₹1,000 elsewhere? That's absurd.

"Dipika, I understand you're trying to earn through clothing, but do you even realise you're overcharging for poor-quality designs? With nearly 4M followers, you have a responsibility — instead, you're damaging the image of Indian wear. Every suit says 'hand wash only'? Who has time for that? We're not like you, who wear clothes once and toss them, or have a team of helpers. Honestly, you've lost credibility, not just as a designer, but as an influencer too. With your resources, this is the best you could do? Disappointing and shameful."

Many netizens agreed with the Redditor's criticism, voicing similar concerns online.

Although Label DKI started on a positive and promising note, with plans to deliver both across India and internationally,. While there has been no official confirmation from Dipika or Shoaib, fans are shocked and disappointed that Dipika's label has shut down.