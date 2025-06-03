It's rightly said that health is wealth, but sadly, dark clouds seem to have gripped the television industry, particularly on the health front. On Monday, renowned TV actor Vibhu Raghave succumbed to stage 4 colon cancer after a long and courageous battle.

On the same day, actor Shoaib Ibrahim took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update about his wife, actress Dipika Kakar. He revealed that Dipika is set to undergo a major surgery on June 3, and requested fans to keep her in their prayers.

In his emotional note, Shoaib wrote, "Dippi's surgery is scheduled to happen tomorrow morning. It's going to be a long surgery... she needs all your prayers and strength the most... please keep her in your prayers."

Last week, Shoaib revealed that Dipika has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. He added that the surgery had initially been delayed due to a viral infection and flu-like symptoms, but they are now proceeding as the situation stabilizes. Fortunately, Shoaib clarified that the cancer is contained within the tumour and has not spread to other parts of her body.

Dipika Kakar diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer

Last month, Dipika took to social media and shared the news of her diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post, after spending several days in the hospital. She described the past few weeks as "one of the most difficult times" for her and her family.

She wrote, "As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... Walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it's a tennis-ball-sized tumour in the liver, and then finding out that the tumour is second-stage malignant (cancerous)... it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen and experienced."

Dipika and Shoaib recently welcomed their son, Ruhaan.

Dipika was seen in Sasural Simar Ka and was also the winner of Bigg Boss 12, following which she stepped back from the spotlight to focus on her family. She was last seen on Celebrity MasterChef.