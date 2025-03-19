After a long hiatus, popular TV actress Dipika Kakar made her much-awaited comeback with Celebrity MasterChef. However, her journey was cut short as she was forced to leave the show due to a worsening shoulder injury. The emotional episode aired recently, marking her exit from the competition.

The episode began with Judge Farah Khan noticing Dipika wearing an arm sling instead of her Holi outfit and asking about her condition. Dipika revealed, "Back to square one. This time, it's even worse." She explained that the stiffness in her left shoulder had intensified, causing increasing discomfort in her back as well.

Concerned judge Ranveer Brar asked, "Toh, khana kaise pakayengi aap?" ( How will you cook>) With tears in her eyes, Dipika responded emotionally, "Nahi pakka paungi." ( I can't cook).

Understanding the severity of her condition, Ranveer confirmed that she would not be able to continue in the next elimination round, making her exit inevitable. Before leaving, Dipika expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you all for supporting me so empathetically."

In her vlog, she later reflected on her journey, saying, "I have learned so much. It was crazy fun and special because I was doing something I love. I will miss the show, but sometimes things are beyond your control. Maybe my Celebrity MasterChef journey was meant to end here. Now, my focus is on recovery and coming back stronger."

She also shared that her doctor had advised rest two weeks ago, but she had tried to push through. When the injury worsened, she took a four-day break before returning, hoping to manage. However, once back in action, she realized it was impossible to continue without straining her shoulder.

She said, "Yesterday, my doctor scolded me, saying, 'This can't continue anymore."

Dipika added, smiling through her pain as she thanked everyone for their support.

Netizens slammed Dipika for crying on camera and were of the view that she is enjoying herself at her home, and she was also seen going on vacation with her kids.

A user wrote, "Nautanki."

Another mentioned,"Scripted show."

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare is expected to replace Dipika as a wildcard entry, though official confirmation is still awaited.