Dipannita Sharma might not have been able to make it big in the industry, but whatever roles she did, they did leave an impact on the audience. While Dipannita might have chosen to say good-bye to the film world, everytime we talk about Abhishek Bachchan's past relationships, her name pops up.

Dipannita Sharma was Bipasha Basu's roommate when she had started going out with Abhishek Bachchan. As per reports, Sumit Joshi's book 'Affairs of Bollywood Stars Revealed' had spilled the beans on this hidden relationship. It is said that it was Sonali Bendre who had introduced Abhishek Bachchan to Dipannita. While Dipannita was impressed by his chivalry, Jr Bachchan was floored by Dipa's simplicity and clarity. The relationship was initiated by Abhishek Bachchan and two reportedly dated for almost ten months before calling it off.

Dipannita's straight talk

In an interview with TOI, Dipannita had said, "The time that has gone by holds absolutely no importance in my life. It's zilch, nothing. Neither do I want to give a clarification nor a confirmation relating to Abhishek."

Abhishek allegedly didn't want this relationship to come to the limelight since he wasn't doing so well in his career back then and really wanted his professional life to do the talking rather than his personal one. "Abhishek was never a friend," Dipannita told TOI.

Several reports stated Abhishek Bachchan had thrown a party while he was dating Dipannita but didn't invite her. Aishwarya Rai was invited to the party and Abhishek showered her with all his attention and praises. It was Bipasha Basu who had warned Dipannita of Abhishek being close to Aishwarya.

Rani vs Aishwarya

Before tying the knot with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan was also making news for his closeness with Rani Mukerji. Talking about being Abhishek's friend and not being invited to the wedding, Rani had said, "Only Abhishek can throw light on that. The truth is that if a person chooses not to invite you to their wedding, you realise where you stand with the person. You may be deluded and think you are friends but maybe the friendship was only restricted to being co-stars on the sets. However, it doesn't matter now. It became very clear and evident that we were only co-actors and not friends. Moreover inviting someone to a wedding is a personal choice. Tomorrow when I decide to get married, I will choose the handful of people I want to invite."