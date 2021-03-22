Around 66 million years ago, a giant asteroid hit the earth in its full fury and resulted in the extinction of dinosaurs which were the dominant species on the blue planet. However, people who consider Bible as a historical textbook have started claiming that the holy book has traced the history of mankind from the very beginning. According to these young-earth believers, the earth is not as old as science suggests, and they claim that the blue planet is just 6,000 years old.

Dinosaurs walked alongside humans

Experts believe that humans marked their presence on earth around two million years ago, and there is no possibility that the most advanced species on the planet walked alongside dinosaurs that went extinct 66 million years ago.

Tom Meyer, a professor in Bible studies at Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California, US has now challenged the widely accepted scientific model, and he claims that there are several substantiative pieces of evidence that show humans walked alongside dinosaurs around 6,000 years ago.

To substantiate this theory, Meyer put forward the examples of Native American rock arts that depict dinosaurs.

"Conventional wisdom professes that dinosaurs became extinct 68 million years before man evolved on the Earth. However, Native American Indian rock art, the recent discovery of shocking dinosaur fossils, and Bible verses all point to a time when man lived alongside dinosaurs. Whether it is the depictions of a dinosaur created by North American Anasazi Indians at the National Bridges National Monument or a winged monster at the San Rafael Swell which is also in Utah, it is evident from these petroglyphs and pictographs that the Anasazi Indians were eyewitnesses to dinosaurs only a few thousand years ago," Meyer told Express.co.uk.

Discovery of Tyrannosaurus Rex in Montana

It was around 16 years that experts discovered the thigh bone of a Tyrannosaurus Rex in Montana, United States. The discovery literally stunned experts, as the thigh bone contain remnant blood vessels and cells - the very first observation of its kind.

"Blood vessels, cells and protein fragments cannot last for 68 million years, but they can last, under the right conditions, for a few thousand years, as is demonstrated by Egyptian mummies. Besides testifying to a man living alongside 'dragons,' the Bible's oldest book, the book of Job, also testifies to a man living alongside a massive beast named 'behemoth,' which creation scientists assert sounds very much like a brachiosaurus," added Meyer.