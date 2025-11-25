The recently released Netflix special Dining with the Kapoors, brought the entire Kapoor clan together under one roof. Saif Ali Khan was also part of the series; however, due to work commitments, Alia Bhatt was missing from the docu-series. The show serves as an ode to Raj Kapoor's legacy and his timeless classics. Prithviraj Kapoor's granddaughter and Raj Kapoor's daughter, Krishna Kapoor, reminisced about her memories with him. From fun, food, and family to films, the series also showcased childhood and unseen photos of Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and others, making it a treasure trove of wholesome memories.

The show is directed by Armaan Jain, who is also seen cooking sumptuous delicacies and setting the table for his family. In a nutshell, Dining with the Kapoors revolves around heartfelt conversations at the dining table.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was also part of the series, shared several memories of his grandfather Raj Kapoor. In one segment, Armaan prepares a lavish lunch featuring fish, paya, and other non-vegetarian dishes, along with alcohol and other accompaniments are also shown.

Ranbir Kapoor eats fish curry, junglee mutton and paya; faces flak

The actor has faced massive backlash for eating non-vegetarian food despite repeatedly stating in the media that he had quit alcohol and non-veg as he is essaying the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana.

Fans have taken screengrabs from the series and expressed anger over Ranbir gorging on fish. Many questioned whether he had actually given up non-veg food for his upcoming film as claimed, or if it was merely a publicity stunt. Some even asserted that Ranbir should not portray Lord Ram in the film.

A user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor's PR team said he gave up non-veg food to respect his role as Lord Ram, but now he's eating fish curry and mutton with his family. His PR is the strongest in Bollywood."

Another user questioned why such bold statements were made without proper thought, writing, "Bollywood PR teams need to stop. Especially Ranbir and Alia's PR. No one asked them to claim he quit non-veg and alcohol. If they had stayed quiet, they wouldn't be dealing with this backlash."

Many came out in support and shared, "No one cares what he eats. He just needs to act well. But when your PR team lies to create hype and then gets caught, it's a problem. It creates mistrust." Another wrote, "Why do PR teams create these unnecessary gimmicks? It only backfires when old videos resurface."

Ranbir Kapoor had claimed that he had given up meat and even changed his lifestyle to play Lord Ram. Reportedly, the actor gave up alcohol and meat to prepare for the role in Nitesh Ramayana.

About the film Ramayana's starcast

Ranbir Kapoor stars as Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash plays Ravana, while Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey takes on the role of Laxman.

The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, along with Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha and Indira Krishnan. Reports indicate that the first instalment of the film has already been completed.