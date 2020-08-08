If you want to become a master at making a gaffe, then the United States President Donald Trump is the one who you should take classes from. Trump has undoubtedly made a lot of gaffes in the past ever since he bagged the top job at the White House.

And there's literally no prize for guessing what was Trump's most recent one. During a campaign in Ohio on Thursday (August 6), the president mispronounced Thailand as 'Thigh-land.'

"Shifting production to Thigh-land," Trump said in his speech. Soon he realised his mistake and corrected himself saying, "Thailand and Vietnam, two places that... I like their leaders very much."

However, the damage had already been done. Social media was flooded with memes and puns and of course, Trump was responsible for all of it.

And while the Twitter users were having a field day taking potshots at Trump for his recent gaffe, Dinesh D'Souza, who was pardoned by the president in 2014 for a felony conviction of campaign finance law violations, tried to cover up Trump over his mispronounciation.

In a series of tweets, D'Souza defended Trump that the president's pronounciation of 'Thighland' is the correct version of 'Thailand.' And needless to say that the author and commentator was just a tweet away from becoming the butt of all jokes.

"This is actually the correct pronunciation. Most Americans say it wrong. Thailand is pronounced phonetically. It's "Thighland," not "Tai-land"," Dinesh D'Souza tweeted in support of Trump.

He continued, "I'm highly amused to see supposedly sophisticated media types snickering at @realdonaldtrump for saying "Thighland." These faux-sophisticates don't realize Trump's way of saying it is right. "Tai-land" is the crude lingo of people who have never been to "Thighland."

To clarify further, he tweeted, "Let me clarify. I'm not saying "Thighland" is how it is said in the Thai language. The French say "Paree" but that's not how it is pronounced in English. "Thighland," not "Tai-land," is how English speakers around the world say it."

D'Souza gets trolled

But D'Souza's desperate attempt to cover-up Trump fell flat as Twitter users couldn't resist themselves from schooling him over his lame clarification.

"As a person who has lived his entire life in England, I pronounce Thailand as 'Ty-land', and have never once heard it pronounced as described below. Dinesh is lying," one Twitter user commented.

Another Twitter user took a dig at D'Souza saying, "Dinesh D'souza woke up on the wrong side of trump's colon."

"Dinesh tweeting through it! Half a day of defending "Thighland" as the proper pronunciation even as footage of Dinesh pronouncing it "TIE-land" is being dredged up," another Twitter user wrote.

And the tsunami of puns and memes continued to destroy D'Souza and Trump alike.

Take a look.

Dinesh tweeting through it! Half a day of defending "Thighland" as the proper pronunciation even as footage of Dinesh pronouncing it "TIE-land" is being dredged up — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) August 7, 2020

Actually the Thai name for their country is Thai prathet for (Thai pradesh) or Siam (for Shyam). It has close ties to Sanskrit. Dinesh the RW Christian apologist convert wouldn't know. https://t.co/ToHkYnt2Of — Sankrant Sanu सानु संक्रान्त ਸੰਕ੍ਰਾਂਤ ਸਾਨੁ (@sankrant) August 7, 2020

Thighland Hill, the dumbest of all the dumb hills pic.twitter.com/3OASigTlQz — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) August 7, 2020

Trump- *Shits in his hand and eats it* Dinesh D'Souza- In ancient Greece only the warriors who survived massive fights would shit in their hand and eat it. It showed their courage and honor. By Trump doing this he has defeated all the odds. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 7, 2020