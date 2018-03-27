Television actor Karan Paranjape, who is best remembered for his role as Jignesh in Dill Mill Gayye that starred Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover, was found dead at his house Sunday, March 25. He was 26.

Karan's mother found him dead on his bed at around 11 am, Tellychakkar.com reported.

Although the reason for the sudden death is still unknown, rumor has it that the cause of death could be a heart attack.

Karan was the only son of his parents and had donned the creative hat for a few TV shows too apart from his acting career. He had apparently played a role in medical drama Sanjeevani.

His co-star Karan Wahi expressed his grief on Instagram and wrote, "You will be missed JIGS."

Stay tuned for more updates