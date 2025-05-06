Diljit Dosanjh may travel across the globe and perform in different parts of the world, but there is something about him that makes him a true-blue icon! It is perhaps the simple fact that no matter how far he goes, he is always in tune and in sync with his roots. The singer cum actor never misses out on the chance of celebrating his heritage or giving the world a slice of his roots and showing them his culture. For his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala, Diljit went all out with his look and perhaps gave the internet what can be termed as one of the best looks of the night.

When the news of Diljit attending the Met Gala 2025 started doing the rounds, netizens kept hoping that the performer would do something out of the box and different. Well, Diljit has definitely not disappointed anyone; in fact, he has gone above and beyond with his entire ensemble and almost created history. His Met Gala debut will be remembered for ages to come, and it is fair to say, this is going down in history.

For his Met debut, Dosanjh collaborated with Indian designer Prabal Gurung, who in the past has designed for several Met Gala outfits, and he knew what he was doing. As Dosanjh stepped out of his hotel, fans could not help but cheer for him. The actor looked like a modern-day Maharaja who did not shy away from celebrating his culture and roots.

Diljit was seen sporting an outfit that was the perfect example of true Indian craftsmanship. Styled by Abhilasha Devnani, the actor wore an all-white outfit. What stood out was the map of Punjab and the Punjabi alphabet (Gurumukhi) that were on the back of his long cape. His royal outfit was accessorised with stunning pieces of jewellery, and the bejewelled turban was the cherry on the cake. He carried a sword in his hand and pride in his eyes. Everything about the outfit was simply on point, and it possibly could not have gotten any better.

The attention to detail on the outfit was outstanding, and Diljit pulled off the look so well. He is on his way to becoming a global star, but perhaps this was his reminder to the world that one cannot do so without embracing their true self. Gold and white in such an underrated combination, and Diljit carried it extremely well. The white shoes added to the look, and the intricate designs on his outfit were a class apart.

Netizens were absolutely thrilled to see Diljit's look. A comment on Diet Sabya's post read, "Absolutely ATE best representation for punjabis. Not only Punjabi industry but also Bollywood! There is NO ONE better at Met Gala this year", while another mentioned, "Look of the night, NO DEBATE." An Instagram user wrote,"fine tailored, dandy and a nod to the theme in desi font ate, no notes" and another wrote, "maharaja is here." There were also comments like, ""Me hun Punjab" personified", "Idc if it's on theme or not but that's how you do MET", "Our deserved Indian representation" and "THIS IS HOW YOU DEBUT."

Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani also made their debut at the Met Gala this year. While Kiara's look, designed by Gaurav Gupta, was widely appreciated, fashion enthusiasts were a little disappointed with SRK's look, designed by Sabyasachi. The theme for this year was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which was inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion.