Diljit Dosanjh unleashes Alia Bhatt's inner strength in Chal Kudiye; their chemistry in Jigra will tug your heartstrings

After a thunderous response to the teaser trailer of Jigra which was released last week, the makers have dropped the first song of Alia Bhatt- Vedang Raina starrer Jigra. The song Chal Kudiye features actors Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh.

The song starts with a power-packed dialogue by Alia, which is an ode to brother-sister bonding.

The song celebrates the sister's love as she pledges to protect her brother and be there for him as a parent. Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt once again spill magic as they light up the screens with their charm. Diljit in the song motivates Alia to go ahead and walk the extra mile and not get scared of the consequences.

The song has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt. The music was composed by Manpreet Singh. Harmanjeet Singh wrote the lyrics.

Netizens were in love with Alia and Diljit's chemistry and also praised Alia's acting.

A user wrote, "Alia Bhatt has grown so much both as a person as well as an actor. When all the top heroines in Bollywood do flowerpot arm candy roles, and hide behind big actors and franchises, she has already made 2 blockbuster movies Raazi and Gangubai, and now she is going to create so many records with Jigra. She needs all our support so we can keep getting these powerful female-oriented movies."

Another one mentioned, "From ik kudi to chal kudiye we all grew up... They both rocked in this song Alia and Diljeet's voice is fantastic."

Produced by Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shaheen Bhatt and Somen Mishra. Jigra has been written by Vasan along with Debashish Irengbam. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran. The film was earlier scheduled to drop on Netflix, but now the film will first hit the screens worldwide on October 11 after which the Jigra will take the digital route.