Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most popular and loved celebs we have in the country today. His singing talent to his acting prowess, there is hardly any match to that. The actor also keeps making news for his humility, modesty and don't take panga attitude. Udta Punjab or Good Newwz, Diljit made a place in our hearts with his phenomenal acting. And no wonder, his fans range across all ages. From youngsters to oldies, there is no one who seems to not like the desi munda.

Diljit Dosanjh sent social media into a tizzy when he announced that he would be collaborating with another social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill for his next. The duo kept teasing us with stills and videos from Honsla Rakh. And the two again had a blast at the wrap up party of the movie. The party was attended by the entire cast and crew. And Diljit even made an uber cool video of the same. Take a look.

The team had a gala time binging on chaats, golgappas, cakes, cupcakes, chicken and what not. While Diljit opted for a black kurta pyajama, Shehnaaz Gill was seen rocking it in a blue jeans, white tee and a bomber jacket. Sonam Bajwa was also present at the party and was seen gorging on the delicacies.

The romantic comedy was shot in Canada. Amarjit Singh Saron has directed the project. Both Diljit and Shehnaaz shared pictures from the wrap up party and the last day of shoot on their social media channels.