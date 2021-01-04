Diljit Dosanjh is a few actors who actively participate in Famer's protest and voicing his opinion on the farm's bill. In December the actor-singer had joined the farmers' protests at Delhi's Singh border.

A certain section on social media hailed the Diljit's active participation at the farmer's protest, while few criticised him for instigating the farmers.

Diljit shared proof of being India's citizen and urged people to 'not spread hate.'

"The Platinum certificate" is issued by the Ministry of Finance shows the Government of India certifying him of paying the taxes and filing Income Tax Returns for the year 2019-2020. The certificate reads, "We appreciate the taxpayer, in the Platinum category, in recognition of the contribution towards building this great Nation."

Diljit wrote, "I wasn't feeling like, but here it is — The circumstances are such that I have to give a proof of my Indian citizenship now. Don't spread hate."

Sara Din Vehle Twitter Te Bethe False News Banaun Nu..



Banda Apne Kam Ch Busy Hunda..

Ena Nu Mauka Mil Janda Kahanian Banaun Da..



Fikar Na Kareya Karo.. Baba Sab Dekhda..



Jo Jehda Kar Da Kari Jaan Deo..



Ena Vechareya Da Kam Hee eh aa .. Eh V Ki Karn.. ? — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

In the following tweet, he said, "One doesn't need to sit on Twitter and prove they are a patriot, one needs to work towards it."

Reportedly IT dept has launched a probe against actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests.

As per a report in OPIndia, a complaint was lodged by Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) on December 27, based on the research shared by one Vijay Patel who had alleged that a company named Speed Records has been prudently involving in money laundering and routing activities and funding anti-farmer law agitations and its links with pro-Khalistani organisation Khalsa Aid. Besides Dosanjh, Punjabi music label Speed Records' role in financing the farmers' agitation has also been under the Income Tax department's scanner.

Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), the Income Tax department has launched an inquiry over the funds allegedly routed by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh the UK/Canada for bankrolling the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

India's Income Tax Dep't has launched a probe into Punjabi label company Speed Records and singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing funds from the UK to sustain the ongoing farmer agitation.



A formal complaint was filed by @LegalLro on 27 December.#FarmerProtests pic.twitter.com/4wO6mfwNq9 — Dhairya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) January 2, 2021

Netizens react to Diljit's IT certificate.

Diljit Dosanjh stands by farmers.

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh on December 5 joined the farmers' protests at Delhi's Singhu border and asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful in their agitation and requested the government to accept their demands. The actor then took the stage and started his address in Punjabi.

PUNJAB DE JAMMYA NU NITT MUHIMA ????



Nava Saal Sadey Sareya Lai Odon Hee Khushian Ley Ke Avega Jado Sada ANN Daata Khushi Khushi Ghar Wapis Avega ??



Waheguru Mehar Kare Jaldi Koi Masle De Hall Nikley ???? pic.twitter.com/Z59DHAiB1i — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 31, 2020

As per reports in Republicworld.com Diljit said: "I am not here to talk but only listen. You people are creating history once again. I used to listen to stories that Punjabis are full of energy but I''m witnessing it for the first time,"

To the agitating farmers, his message was: be patient and peaceful in your protests. "This is the only way we can win this fight. Stories of these days will definitely be told in future," he said while thanking the people who joined the protest from Haryana.