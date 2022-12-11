Today, December 11, marks the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Dilip Kumar. His impeccable body of work has inspired generations for over decades. Some of his most poignant films include Aan, Azaad, Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Jogan, Babul, Deedar, Tarana, Naya Daur Madhumati, Gunga Jumna, Ram Aur Shyam, Devdas, Kranti and many more.

Not many know that Dilip Kumar was the first actor to win the Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category for his film Daag. His stardom didn't end there, he won the prestigious award for Best Actor almost seven times for different films.

How did he get the title of 'Tragedy King Of Bollywood'?

He is fondly known as the 'Tragedy King Of Bollywood'. But do you know did he moniker a title of 'Tragedy King"

Dilip Saab's portrayal as a tragic hero in most of his films during the early phase of his career established him as the 'Tragedy King'. Just like Shah Rukh Khan is monikered as "King Of Romance" and Akshay Kumar as "Khiladi Kumar".

Dilip Kumar's portrayal of a grief-stricken hero in most of the films eventually started taking a toll also on the actor's personal life, his psychiatrist later advised him to take up different genres so that he could strike a balance. Taking note of this, Dilip Saab forayed into light-hearted roles and took a break from serious roles, Dilip Saab starred in Aan, Azaad and Kohinoor among others.

Amidst all the films that he has been part of for over six decades, Dilip Kumar will always be remembered for his portrayal of iconic Prince Salim in the historical drama 'Mughal-e-Azam' that broke all the records. The film gained humongous success in 1960 until Sholay was released. Not only in the Hindi film industry, but the legendary actor also gave not just gave the world of cinema, some of its most iconic films.

To mark the legend's birth anniversary, let's take a walk down memory lane and revisit the actor's black and white pictures that are pure gold!

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu rewrote happily ever after!

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's eternal love story is an inspiration for the younger generation. The couple stood against all odds. They survived the societal stereotype and proved that love is above and beyond everything. Their 22-year age gap is just a number the couple rewrote the rules of 'happily ever after.'

How did the love story nurture?

Saira Banu first met Dilip Kumar as a 12-year-old fan. She was studying in England, and her mother Naseem Banu (an actress herself) had brought Saira to India for vacations. "It was a party by Mehboob Khan (director of Mother India) and I met him. I fell in love with him almost instantly; I was just 12 then. Even if he was leaning on a chair or standing against a wall, you could easily make out that this is a man of different fibre and of superior material," Saira Banu had said in an interview.

Saira Banu became an overnight superstar after her debut film Junglee. However, Dilip Saab wasn't pleased with Saira's debut performance, "My name popped up when the casting of Dilip Saab starrer Ram Aur Shyam and Sangharsh was being done; they came to my house to offer the film. But it met with Dilip Saab's disapproval," Saira Banu had said.

Years passed by and in 1966, Saira Banu's family bought a new house near to Dilip Kumar in Pali Hill, Mumbai "Apparently, my mother invited him and he said he would try to come. And guess what! As I came down the stairs, I got to see Dilip Saab getting out of a beautiful car wearing a fantastic suit with a tie. He walked in and shook hands with me. The next thing I heard was, "You have grown up to be a beautiful girl," she said.

The romance started brewing

At that point, Dilip Kumar was shooting in Chennai. As it was an initial phase of their romance, he started flying to Mumbai every evening, after pack-up. This continued for a week. The tragic king on-screen was romantic in real life, he planned a beautiful romantic drive with Saira Banu for which he took permission from both her mother and grandmother to take her on a drive to Cuffe Parade.

As per reports, despite the betrayal of trust through the second marriage, Saira Banu continued to love Dilip Kumar. From Dilip Kumar's ex-girlfriend's medical condition to the media talking about it. Saira Banu had gotten used to how gossip mills function in showbiz. Speaking about the same Saira Banu in an interview said, "I got sort of used to such things. There were girls who would stand in front of his car and wish that the car runs over them."

Saira Banu also played peacemaker between her husband and ex-Vyjayanthimala. And as time passed by, Saira Banu and Vyjayanthimala became sisters and Banu started calling her senior 'Akka.'

Candidly speaking about her relationship with Dilip Kumar, Saira Said "It is out of love and not duress that I look after Dilip Saab. I am not looking for praise to be called a devoted wife. Just touching him and cuddling him is the world's best thing that's happened to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself."

Dilip Kumar and Sair Banu got married in October 1966.

"My marriage was a dream come true for me. I had pasted his pictures in my room even before we got married. The only other person who made it to those walls was Rock Hudson," she had candidly confessed in a past interview.

Saira Banu gets teary-eyed at Dilip Kumar's 100th birth anniversary film festival

To celebrate Dilip Saab's 100th birth anniversary, Film Heritage Foundation has organised a two-day festival - "Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes".

On Saturday, his wife-actor Saira Banu lit the auspicious lamp and commenced the film festival's ceremony. Upon seeing a poster of the late megastar, Saira Banu got emotional.

Other veteran actors who attended the opening ceremony were, Farida Jalal, Asha Parikh, Waheeda Rehman, Prem Chopra, Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha, Ramesh Sippy, Divya Dutta and other celebs attended the screening.

Take a look.

The "Dilip Kumar: Hero of Heroes" Film Festival is now in motion! The ceremonial lamp at Juhu PVR was lit by Saira Banu, Ramesh Sippy, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh & others.

On the 100th birth anniversary of Dilip Saab celebrities and fans from across the globe took to social media and wished the thespian

