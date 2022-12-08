Legendary superstar Dharmendra, known as 'The Iron Man' or 'Heman' of Hindi films turns 87 years today. Dharam Paaji, monikered by fans, has an illustrious career of over six decades and has appeared in over 300 films. He is an actor par excellence who has revelled in romance, drama, action, comedy and not to forget his iconic dance moves. Dharmendra has a fan following from all age groups, from millennials to Gen Z and the ace actor is loved by many.

From giving back-to-back hits in the 70s and 80's, the actor made numerous cameo appearances that have connected well with Gen Z. Some of his remarkable films include Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Guddi, Seeta Aur Geeta, Anand, Yamla pPgla Deewana and many many more.

Dharam Paaji also maintains his official social media accounts and often shares glimpses of his day-to-day activities. From working out in the open field to sharing full-grown organic vegetables from his farm, the actor has caught the pulse of the masses.

From cutting a four-tier birthday cake to starting the auspicious day with puja and havan with family members, this is how veteran actor Dharam Paaji celebrated his 87th birthday.

The actor celebrated his birthday with fans

Dharmendra's die-heart fans also celebrated his special day. From decorating the lane that lead to his bungalow to making huge cut-outs of the veteran actor along with flowers, garlands, cakes, chocolates and gifts fans and well-wishers of the legendary actor were stationed outside his residence from midnight. Several pictures from the celebrations have been shared online.

Seeing an outpour of love from his fans, Dharmendra celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake with his fans, thanking them for making his day special and even cutting a cake all while clicking selfies.

Loving friends, thanks ? love you all for your loving and huge Birthday cake. pic.twitter.com/K17NYd8CyF — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 8, 2022

Fans even worshipped the actor by offering milk and vermillion to his huge portrait outside his bungalow. Take a look at videos and pictures that have surfaced online.

Dharmendra started his day on an auspicious note

Dharmendra's younger son actor, Bobby Deol shared the picture from the auspicious havan, which was organized at home by family members, and also penned a sweet birthday note for his dad.

While sharing the picture, Bobby wrote, "So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy Birthday Bade papa (sic)"

In the photo shared by Bobby Deol, we can see Bobby Deol sitting alongside daddy dearest Dharmendra and Karan Deol (Sunny Deol's son). As the picture was taken during puja we can see a garland around Dharam paaji's neck.

Fans and friends of Dharmendra took to social media accounts and wished the actor good health and happiness.

Dharmendra's elder son Sunny commented below brother Bobby's post and wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa (sic)" along with various heart shape emoticons.

Dharmendra's wife actor-politician Hema Malini shared unseen priceless pictures with the actor and wished the love of her life. She penned, "Praying for dear Dharam ji's good health on his birthday today❤️ Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our livesHAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life(sic)."

Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today❤️ Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives?HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QkHlKaYSWV — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2022

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram story and wished the legendary actor.

On the occasion of Dharam Paaji's 87th birthday, let's take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of the unseen black-and-white pictures that are pure gold!

Happy Birthday, #Dharmendra (8/12).



If there is an actor who has aced the art of balancing two diverse acting genres – action and romance – then it has to be Dharmendra.



"If you have to describe Dharmendra with one adjective, what it would be?”@aapkadharam @dreamgirlhema pic.twitter.com/FGwdqFTvBW — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) December 8, 2022

Birthday wishes to the evergreen superstar #Dharmendra, who has always been "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” to all of us. During his illustrious career, he has charmed everyone with his dapper look, swashbuckling on-screen person and several memorable performances.@aapkadharam pic.twitter.com/Zq8ufbYP9J — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) December 8, 2022

Professional front

On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 28, 2023.