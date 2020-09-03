Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has lost his another brother Ehsan Khan for Covid-19, 13 days after the death of his other sibling Aslam Khan. The younger brother of the actor passed away on Wednesday, 2 September, at 11 pm.

Ehsan Khan was aged 90. He was being treated at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for Covid-19 along with Aslam Khan. Eshan had heart-related issues, hypertension and Alzheimer's, as per the hospital.

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Bhanu had admitted Eshan and Aslam after they complained of breathelessness. They were detected with COVID-19 and were kept under artificial breathing support system called CPAP (Continuous positive airway pressure) as their oxygen saturation had dropped below 80%. They were tested positive in the rapid antigen test.

"They have been kept in ICU but we haven't intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them," a doctor from the hospital was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Aslam Khan was 88. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. He passed away on 21 August.