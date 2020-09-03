Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan dies at 90.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has lost his another brother Ehsan Khan for Covid-19, 13 days after the death of his other sibling Aslam Khan. The younger brother of the actor passed away on Wednesday, 2 September, at 11 pm.

Ehsan Khan was aged 90. He was being treated at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for Covid-19 along with Aslam Khan. Eshan had heart-related issues, hypertension and Alzheimer's, as per the hospital.

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Bhanu had admitted Eshan and Aslam after they complained of breathelessness. They were detected with COVID-19 and were kept under artificial breathing support system called CPAP (Continuous positive airway pressure) as their oxygen saturation had dropped below 80%. They were tested positive in the rapid antigen test.

Dilip Kumar
Dilip KumarIANS

"They have been kept in ICU but we haven't intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them," a doctor from the hospital was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Aslam Khan was 88. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. He passed away on 21 August.

