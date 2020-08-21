Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan has passed away on Friday, 21 August, due to Covid-19 at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The legendary actor's another sibling Eshan Khan is battling for life in the same hospital.

Aslam Khan was 88. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Bhanu had admitted Eshan and Aslam after they complained of breathelessness. They were detected with COVID-19 and were kept under artificial breathing support system called CPAP (Continuous positive airway pressure) as their oxygen saturation had dropped below 80%. They were tested positive in the rapid antigen test.

"They have been kept in ICU but we haven't intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them," a doctor from the hospital was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Eshan Khan's condition continues to be critical. He is two years elder to Aslam Khan.