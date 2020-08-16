Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brothers, Eshan and Aslam Khan, who are in their 80s, were tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday night.

According to Hindustan Times, Eshan and Aslam had complained of breathelessness and were immediately rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. They were detected with COVID-19 and were kept under artificial breathing support system called CPAP (Continuous positive airway pressure) as their oxygen saturation had dropped below 80%. They were tested positive in the rapid antigen test.

"They have been kept in ICU but we haven't intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them," a doctor from the hospital was quoted as saying by the daily.

Dr Jalil Parker, who is currently monitoring the health of Dilip Kumar's brothers, refused to reveal any detail citing patient confidentiality.