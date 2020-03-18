Amid coronavirus outbreak, legendary actor Dilip Kumar has revealed that he has gone under complete isolation and quarantine. He also informed his fans that his wife Saira Banu has been taking good care of his health ensuring that he doesn't catch any kind of infection.

"I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection," Dilip Kumar tweeted.

The actor shared the news with his fans on Twitter asking them to keep themselves safe by practising guidelines of personal hygiene. "I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others," he tweeted.

The 97-year-old iconic figure also gave an update saying that coronavirus can spread in cold and hot weather conditions urging his fans to avoid crowded places.

"I've been told #coronavirus can spread in #cold as well as #hot weather. My fervent appeal to you: avoid crowded places and unnecessary outdoor exposure. #CoronaVirusUpdate" Dilip Kumar tweeted.

A couple of days ago, Dilip Kumar's visit to hospital had sparked speculations about his health condition among his fans. However, Saira Banu shared an audio clip on Twitter wherein she informed the fans that the legendary actor was suffering from severe back pain which is why they had to consult a doctor at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

"I'm so happy to tell all of you that Dilip sahab is a lot better. He had a severe backache and we had to go an check it out at Lilavati hospital. We checked it out and came back home. Everything is fine now with God's grace and your best wishes. We are so grateful to you all," Saira Banu was heard saying in the audio clip.

Last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. Known for films like Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam and Karma, Dilip Kumar got married to Saira -- over 20 years younger to him -- in 1966.

I’ve been told #coronavirus can spread in #cold as well as #hot weather. My fervent appeal to you: avoid crowded places and unnecessary outdoor exposure. #CoronaVirusUpdate https://t.co/3UMaWRT6c9 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 18, 2020