Actor Dilip Joshi, best known for his role as Jethalal, and Disha Vakani, who portrayed Daya Ben, became household names through their iconic performances. Ever since Disha Vakani stepped away from the show, fans have been eagerly waiting and hoping for her return, with anticipation that it could happen at any time.

To celebrate the show's 17-year milestone, the makers organised a media event featuring the cast and crew. During the interaction, the team reflected on their bond and journey over the years. Dilip Joshi spoke about whether he misses working with Disha, and producer Asit Modi addressed the much-discussed topic of her potential return.

In the conversation, Dilip Joshi fondly recalled his long-time co-star and praised their remarkable on-screen chemistry.

He said, "2017 she left, so it's a long time, and I think we have done some iconic scenes together and she is also drama artist, main bhi drama se hu (I am also a drama artist), toh day 1 se humaari chemistry ekdam hee jamm gyi thi aur jo scenes hume mille perform karne ke liye, voh bhi itne acche likhe hue the, toh usme aur tadka daal kar hume bhot hee maze aaye the definitely (Right from day one, our chemistry clicked perfectly, and the scenes we got to perform were so well-written that we added our own flavour to them and had a great time doing it, definitely)."

"Personally, as an actor, I definitely miss her a lot. kynki voh jo mazza tha, voh chemistry thi, voh jo scene jo aate the, voh main miss krra hu definitely (Because that fun, that chemistry, those kinds of scenes we used to get, I definitely miss all of that)," he added.

Speaking about Daya's return, producer Asit Modi said, "The level of performance Daya delivered is incredibly hard to match. In fact, I feel it's almost impossible. But if it's God's will, maybe we'll find a suitable actor someday, and I will definitely bring Daya Ben back."

Asit Modi on Dayaben's replacement

While fans are eager to see Disha Vakani alongside Jethalal again, Asit Modi explained the reason for her absence. He said, "She is currently busy with her personal life and cannot return at the moment. But yes, we all want her to come back. In the meantime, actors like Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) have stood by the show and helped in carrying it forward."

Speaking about Daya Ben's replacement, Asit Kumar Modi said, "Disha's image is so deeply rooted in the hearts of the audience that bringing in a new face is a big challenge. We keep trying, but something or the other always gets in the way."

Fans want Dayaben back!

Netizens aren't happy with the current storyline of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Long-time fans of the show have been revisiting older episodes featuring Daya and Jethalal, expressing that the charm of the original cast is missing in the newer episodes.

Netizens have also voiced their disappointment over the replacement of iconic characters like Taarak Mehta, Sodhi, and others, saying that they still miss the original actors who brought a unique energy to the show.

Inside photos and videos of 17 years of celebration of Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chasmah

Several videos and photos of Dilip Joshi and the cast celebrating with Asit Modi have gone viral. In one heartwarming moment, Dilip Joshi's father was seen feeding cake to Asit Modi, and in a gesture of deep respect, the producer touched the feet of Dilip Joshi's father.

