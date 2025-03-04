Ever since the inception of the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actress Disha Vakani, known for her role as Dayaben, became a household name. Even though Disha is no longer part of the show, fans continue to hope for her return. Many even watch reruns of the popular Hindi sitcom. Any news related to Disha Vakani quickly grabs headlines.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. Recently, the show completed 16 years, with its first episode airing in 2008.

Disha Vakani bid farewell to the show in 2017. After quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she also distanced herself from social media.

Recently, a video of Disha Vakani has gone viral on social media. In this video, she is seen sharing the story of her daughter's birth, revealing how the Gayatri Mantra became her source of strength during that time.

In the video, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani talks about parenting and how smoothly she delivered her daughter. She said, "I became a mother for the first time, and I heard that becoming a mother is a beautiful experience, but the delivery process is very painful. I was taking a parenting course, and someone told me that as a mother, I should not scream during delivery because it might scare the baby. I held on to this thought and started chanting the Gayatri Mantra. I delivered my baby while smiling. Throughout the process, I kept chanting the Gayatri Mantra in my mind and remained joyful. That's how I gave birth to my daughter, Stuti."

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were shocked to see Disha Vakani's transformation after becoming a mother of two. She looked almost unrecognizable in the video.

Take a look at what netizens have to say.

A user said, "She looks like Asha Parekh , here !"

Another wrote, "Too much make up ruined her."

The third user. "Her charm is lost, she looks dull."

The fourth one said, "She looks like she aged already.."

The next one mentioned, "She is looking like old woman."

Personal life

She married Mumbai-based chartered accountant Mayur Padia on November 24, 2015. On November 27, 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl. In May 2022, they were blessed with their second child, a baby boy.